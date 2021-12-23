Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 8,560 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,560 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 2.7% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 60,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 40,567 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $340,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758,472. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.93 and a one year high of $82.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.85.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

