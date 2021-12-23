Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.40

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.40 and traded as high as $3.40. Concert Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 100,514 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CNCE shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Concert Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Concert Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.53. The company has a market cap of $117.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.30.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.79% and a negative net margin of 203.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 137.3% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 280,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 162,360 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,235 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $520,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 5,241.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 44,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.