Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.53 and last traded at $1.53. 656 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 7,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CFXTF. CIBC raised their price target on Conifex Timber from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Conifex Timber from C$3.85 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Get Conifex Timber alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1.54.

Conifex Timber, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural grade dimension lumber and generation of bio-energy. Its activities include timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, processing logs into lumber and wood chips, value added lumber finishing, and generation of electrical power. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Conifex Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifex Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.