Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,882 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.12% of Constellation Brands worth $47,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 172.4% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $40,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 47.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE STZ opened at $243.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $244.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.14. The firm has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.17.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.64%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.25.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

