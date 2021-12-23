ContourGlobal (LON:GLO) Shares Up 1%

ContourGlobal plc (LON:GLO) shares shot up 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 194.80 ($2.57) and last traded at GBX 194.80 ($2.57). 96,245 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 274,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 192.80 ($2.55).

The company has a market cap of £1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 190.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 193.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,292.36.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a dividend of GBX 3.23 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from ContourGlobal’s previous dividend of $3.20. ContourGlobal’s payout ratio is currently -7.30%.

ContourGlobal plc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates wholesale power generation businesses in Europe, Latin America, and Africa. The company operates in Thermal Energy and Renewable Energy segments. It generates electricity from coal, lignite, natural gas, fuel oil, diesel, wind, solar, and hydro power plants with total installed capacity of 4.8 GW.

