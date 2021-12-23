Contrasting Citigroup (NYSE:C) & Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY)

Citigroup (NYSE:C) and Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Citigroup and Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citigroup $88.84 billion 1.37 $11.05 billion $10.70 5.63 Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) $6.16 billion 3.30 $1.70 billion $0.49 10.67

Citigroup has higher revenue and earnings than Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ). Citigroup is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Citigroup has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.0% of Citigroup shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Citigroup shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Citigroup and Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citigroup 29.23% 13.12% 1.04% Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) 32.05% 9.87% 0.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Citigroup and Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citigroup 0 6 11 0 2.65 Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) 3 4 6 0 2.23

Citigroup currently has a consensus target price of $80.22, indicating a potential upside of 33.23%. Given Citigroup’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Citigroup is more favorable than Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ).

Dividends

Citigroup pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Citigroup pays out 19.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) pays out 34.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Citigroup is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Citigroup beats Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services. The Institutional Clients Group segment provides corporate, institutional, public sector and high-net-worth clients around the world with a full range of wholesale banking products and services. This segment includes fixed income and equity sales and trading, foreign exchange, prime brokerage, derivative services, equity and fixed income research, corporate lending, investment banking and advisory services, private banking, cash management, trade finance and securities services. The Corporate and Other segment includes certain unallocated costs of global staff functions, other corporate expenses and unallocated global operations and technology expenses, Corporate Treasury, certain North America and international legacy consumer loan portfolios, other legacy assets

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

