Contrasting PPL (NYSE:PPL) and Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE)

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) and PPL (NYSE:PPL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.2% of PPL shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of PPL shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Azure Power Global and PPL, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Azure Power Global 0 0 4 0 3.00 PPL 0 4 3 0 2.43

Azure Power Global currently has a consensus price target of $34.88, suggesting a potential upside of 82.11%. PPL has a consensus price target of $37.25, suggesting a potential upside of 26.66%. Given Azure Power Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Azure Power Global is more favorable than PPL.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Azure Power Global and PPL’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Azure Power Global $208.30 million 4.43 -$57.30 million ($1.00) -19.15 PPL $7.61 billion 2.98 $1.47 billion ($1.71) -17.20

PPL has higher revenue and earnings than Azure Power Global. Azure Power Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PPL, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Azure Power Global and PPL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Azure Power Global -21.16% -3.66% -0.61% PPL -21.26% 8.07% 2.64%

Volatility & Risk

Azure Power Global has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PPL has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PPL beats Azure Power Global on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution. The Kentucky Regulated segment comprises of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company. The Pennsylvania Regulated segment consists of regulated electricity transmission and distribution operations of PPL Electric Utilities Corporation. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Allentown, PA.

