Copper Fox Metals (CVE:CUU) Trading Down 2%

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CVE:CUU) shares fell 2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 17,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 164,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The company has a market cap of C$125.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 20.69 and a current ratio of 20.69.

Copper Fox Metals Company Profile (CVE:CUU)

Copper Fox Metals Inc, a resource company, engages in the exploration and development of copper mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia. The company also holds interest in the Eaglehead porphyry copper project located in northern British Columbia.

