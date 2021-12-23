Cormark Weighs in on Bank of Montreal’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Bank of Montreal in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 21st. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.62 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.64. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.19 EPS.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.83.

Shares of BMO opened at $105.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $68.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $74.05 and a 52-week high of $112.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 32.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the second quarter worth approximately $473,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 36.23%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

