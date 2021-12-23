Cornichon 24-Hour Volume Tops $624.00 (CORN)

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Cornichon has a total market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $624.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cornichon has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. One Cornichon coin can currently be bought for $0.0970 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00057167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,067.20 or 0.08048294 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,644.49 or 1.00216722 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00073677 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00053179 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 46.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006929 BTC.

About Cornichon

Cornichon’s total supply is 15,969,749 coins and its circulating supply is 15,727,901 coins. Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cornichon is cornichon.ape.tax

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

Buying and Selling Cornichon

