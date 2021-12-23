Cortex (CTXC) Price Tops $0.43 on Major Exchanges

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 23rd. In the last week, Cortex has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. One Cortex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000833 BTC on exchanges. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $80.00 million and approximately $34.09 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cortex Profile

CTXC is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 188,156,532 coins. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Buying and Selling Cortex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

