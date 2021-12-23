Cortland Associates Inc. MO Acquires 247 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Texas Pacific Land makes up approximately 2.4% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO owned approximately 0.23% of Texas Pacific Land worth $21,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 291.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 2,097.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,710,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter worth $11,518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,427.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd.

TPL stock traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,232.50. The company had a trading volume of 139 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,323. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,269.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,359.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 2.24. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $681.00 and a 12-month high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $10.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.83 by $1.99. The firm had revenue of $123.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.25 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 62.35% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 35.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 36.18%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

