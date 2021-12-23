Cortland Associates Inc. MO Buys 46,685 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,685 shares during the quarter. Willis Towers Watson Public comprises approximately 6.7% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cortland Associates Inc. MO owned approximately 0.21% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $61,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $1,497,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLTW traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $237.44. The stock had a trading volume of 12,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,650. The company has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $197.63 and a fifty-two week high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $258.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.79.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total transaction of $1,418,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John J. Haley sold 28,900 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total value of $6,693,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

