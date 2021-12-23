Cortland Associates Inc. MO Grows Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 150,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up approximately 1.9% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $17,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $1.09 on Thursday, reaching $136.33. The company had a trading volume of 6,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,384. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.95 and a 52-week high of $139.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.69. The firm has a market cap of $76.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ICE. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.09.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $144,934.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total transaction of $210,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,410 shares of company stock valued at $10,654,987. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.