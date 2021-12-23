Cortland Associates Inc. MO Has $55.54 Million Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO increased its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 277,463 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,535 shares during the quarter. Cigna comprises about 6.1% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cortland Associates Inc. MO owned approximately 0.08% of Cigna worth $55,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the third quarter valued at $1,523,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 176,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,934,000 after acquiring an additional 57,069 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 180,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,696,000 after acquiring an additional 14,162 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in Cigna by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 15,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CI. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.04.

NYSE:CI traded up $2.11 on Thursday, reaching $224.44. 5,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,178,878. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.27 and a 200-day moving average of $217.48. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $190.88 and a 52-week high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.81%.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

