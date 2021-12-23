Cortland Associates Inc. MO Increases Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO boosted its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. AON comprises 3.0% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in AON were worth $27,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AON. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AON by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in AON by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,857,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AON in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AON by 329.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in AON in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.89.

Shares of NYSE AON traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $293.18. The company had a trading volume of 19,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,394. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.14. The stock has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.64 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $200.65 and a 1 year high of $326.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.78%.

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell bought 200 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

AON Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

