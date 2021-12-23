Cortland Associates Inc. MO Increases Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO boosted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 6.5% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Danaher were worth $58,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,418,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 415,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 56,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Danaher by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 522,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $141,516,000 after acquiring an additional 26,793 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.36.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total value of $107,607,861.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046 over the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DHR traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $321.22. 13,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,799,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $310.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.48. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $211.22 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The stock has a market cap of $229.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.65%.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

