Cortland Associates Inc. MO Invests $39.77 Million in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO acquired a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 366,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,771,000. Fiserv makes up approximately 4.4% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cortland Associates Inc. MO owned about 0.06% of Fiserv as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Fiserv by 200.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 109.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at $54,000. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FISV traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $106.01. 16,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,274,268. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.06 and a one year high of $127.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.85. The company has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone purchased 1,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.21 per share, for a total transaction of $97,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 158,965 shares valued at $16,323,313. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.25.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

