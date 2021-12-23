Cortland Associates Inc. MO Purchases 247 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land comprises approximately 2.4% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cortland Associates Inc. MO owned 0.23% of Texas Pacific Land worth $21,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,807,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,095,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

TPL stock traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,232.50. The company had a trading volume of 139 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,323. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,269.22 and a 200 day moving average of $1,359.58. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $681.00 and a 12 month high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $10.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.83 by $1.99. The business had revenue of $123.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.25 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 62.35% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 35.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.18%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,427.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

