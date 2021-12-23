Cortland Associates Inc. MO Trims Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO trimmed its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 47.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 86,305 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises 1.6% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $14,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 1,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on BABA. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.11.

NYSE:BABA traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.85. The company had a trading volume of 295,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,267,444. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $108.70 and a fifty-two week high of $274.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $316.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.