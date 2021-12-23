Coursera Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:COUR)

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 11,304 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 560% compared to the average volume of 1,712 call options.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Coursera from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.44.

In other Coursera news, insider Shravan Goli sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $45,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xueyan Wang sold 8,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $273,794.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,991 shares of company stock worth $4,764,583.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Coursera by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,819,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129,843 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coursera by 23,149.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,582,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,300,000 after buying an additional 4,563,196 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Coursera by 362.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,311,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,474,000 after buying an additional 3,379,901 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the second quarter worth about $43,723,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Coursera by 16,371.7% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 960,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,388,000 after buying an additional 954,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Coursera stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.10. The company had a trading volume of 45,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,722. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.52. Coursera has a 1-year low of $22.80 and a 1-year high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.12. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 32.38%. The company had revenue of $109.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coursera will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

