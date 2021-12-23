Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,058,936 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 219,598 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.80% of Covanta worth $21,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Covanta by 10.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 119,471 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 11,020 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Covanta by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,681,369 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $205,709,000 after acquiring an additional 321,624 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Covanta by 93.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,131,014 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,916,000 after acquiring an additional 545,965 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in shares of Covanta by 4.5% in the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 520,814 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,172,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Covanta by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,352,098 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,608,000 after acquiring an additional 105,244 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Covanta stock opened at $20.26 on Thursday. Covanta Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $20.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.00 million. Covanta had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

