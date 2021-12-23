Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Has $1.16 Million Position in Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) by 47.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 377,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,687 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned 0.58% of Orbital Energy Group worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OEG. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Orbital Energy Group by 259.4% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Orbital Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Orbital Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Orbital Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Orbital Energy Group by 52.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. 16.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James F. Oneil purchased 25,000 shares of Orbital Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $64,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James F. Oneil purchased 100,000 shares of Orbital Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 285,000 shares of company stock worth $708,700. Insiders own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OEG stock opened at $2.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.31. Orbital Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.06). Orbital Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 59.90% and a negative net margin of 64.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

Orbital Energy Group Company Profile

Orbital Energy Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of electro-mechanical products and technologies worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power and Solar Infrastructure Services, Integrated Energy Infrastructure Solutions and Services and Other: The Electric Power and Solar Infrastructure Services segment consists of Orbital Solar Services based in Sanford, North Carolina, Orbital Power Services based in Dallas, Texas and Eclipse Foundation Group based in Gonzales, Louisiana.

