Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Has $11.02 Million Stock Holdings in GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its stake in GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,465,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389,650 shares during the quarter. GTY Technology accounts for approximately 4.1% of Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.55% of GTY Technology worth $11,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in GTY Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,220,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,785,000 after purchasing an additional 22,997 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GTY Technology by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,579,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,880,000 after acquiring an additional 168,451 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of GTY Technology by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,836,000 after acquiring an additional 561,082 shares in the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GTY Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $6,363,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of GTY Technology by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 817,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,809,000 after acquiring an additional 39,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

In other GTY Technology news, CEO Joel Mahoney sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tj Parass acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GTYH opened at $5.88 on Thursday. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.07.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). GTY Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.73% and a negative net margin of 79.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that GTY Technology Holdings Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc is software as a service (“SaaS“) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grants management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.

