Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Has $2.39 Million Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,217,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,365,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,797 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,100,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,666,845,000 after acquiring an additional 788,524 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,183,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $836,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827,984 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,216,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $779,281,000 after acquiring an additional 317,751 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,231,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $630,384,000 after acquiring an additional 100,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.28.

IFF opened at $142.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.63, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.60 and a 200 day moving average of $146.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.99. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.94 and a fifty-two week high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 256.91%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

