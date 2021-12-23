Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Invests $2.49 Million in Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 182,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.13% of Exagen as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exagen by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Exagen by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Exagen by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Exagen by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 206,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. 53.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on XGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Exagen from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

NASDAQ XGN opened at $11.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 14.62 and a quick ratio of 14.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.65. Exagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The firm has a market cap of $186.97 million, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.46.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 million. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 48.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Exagen Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

