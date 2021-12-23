Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Makes New $1.72 Million Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several research firms have commented on DIS. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.93.

DIS opened at $151.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $276.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.34, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.73 and a 200 day moving average of $171.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $142.04 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.