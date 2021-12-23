Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,824,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,300 shares during the quarter. Iteris makes up approximately 3.6% of Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned 4.36% of Iteris worth $9,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Iteris by 8.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 764,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 60,246 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Iteris in the third quarter worth $59,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Iteris by 20.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 88,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 15,359 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Iteris in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Iteris by 114.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 12,226 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iteris alerts:

In related news, Director Tom Thomas purchased 15,000 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $57,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of Iteris stock opened at $4.31 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.85. Iteris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $7.81.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Iteris had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $33.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iteris, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iteris Profile

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI).

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.