Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Sells 82,450 Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 82,450 shares during the period. Aspen Aerogels makes up about 6.4% of Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Aspen Aerogels worth $17,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 36,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $1,922,123.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kelley Conte sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,120,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,940 shares of company stock valued at $5,746,092. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASPN shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Benchmark started coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen upped their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.30.

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $52.59 on Thursday. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $65.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -57.16 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.19.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $30.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.87 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 28.92% and a negative net margin of 23.80%. On average, analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Aerogels Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

