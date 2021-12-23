Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Sells 986,000 Shares of Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) by 70.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 412,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986,000 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned 1.55% of Research Solutions worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSSS. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Research Solutions by 97.7% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 340,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 168,215 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Research Solutions by 8.3% during the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,095,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 160,700 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Research Solutions during the first quarter worth $185,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Research Solutions during the second quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Research Solutions during the second quarter worth $120,000. 47.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Research Solutions alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RSSS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Research Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Research Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of RSSS stock opened at $2.32 on Thursday. Research Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $3.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.47.

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 million. Research Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Research Solutions, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology. Its services include Platforms and Transactions. The Platform service offers annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize certain premium features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Research Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.