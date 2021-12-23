CPPGroup (LON:CPP) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $439.36

CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 439.36 ($5.80) and traded as low as GBX 333.60 ($4.41). CPPGroup shares last traded at GBX 333.60 ($4.41), with a volume of 410 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 635 ($8.39) price objective on shares of CPPGroup in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 381.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 439.36. The company has a market cap of £30.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

CPPGroup Plc engages in the provision of assistance products in the United Kingdom, India, Spain, and internationally. It sources, creates, distributes, and manages a range of insurance and assistance related products and services, including card protection; identity and cyber risks protection; phone insurance, mobile payment insurance, and virus protection; extended warranty; health and wellbeing; and travel disruption and auto covers, as well as business process management services.

