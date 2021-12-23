Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.70.
CRARY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €15.50 ($17.42) to €15.90 ($17.87) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a €15.00 ($16.85) price objective (down from €15.50 ($17.42)) on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crédit Agricole from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.
CRARY stock opened at $6.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.08. Crédit Agricole has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $8.16.
Crédit Agricole Company Profile
Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.
