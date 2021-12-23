Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.70.

CRARY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €15.50 ($17.42) to €15.90 ($17.87) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a €15.00 ($16.85) price objective (down from €15.50 ($17.42)) on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crédit Agricole from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

CRARY stock opened at $6.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.08. Crédit Agricole has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $8.16.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 7.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crédit Agricole will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

