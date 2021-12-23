Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NYSEARCA:GLDI) Trading Up 0.4%

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NYSEARCA:GLDI)’s share price were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.39 and last traded at $8.39. Approximately 152,853 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 151,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.55.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.