Creditcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.43 Billion (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $2.53 or 0.00005016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and $78.15 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,564.91 or 1.00059238 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00056030 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004827 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00031876 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $749.57 or 0.01483273 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

