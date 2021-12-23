Credits (CS) Price Up 7% Over Last 7 Days

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last seven days, Credits has traded 7% higher against the dollar. Credits has a total market capitalization of $6.00 million and approximately $238,110.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Credits coin can currently be bought for about $0.0268 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006865 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000250 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000389 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

