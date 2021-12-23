Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) will report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Crescent Point Energy’s earnings. Crescent Point Energy posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 141.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will report full year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.18 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Crescent Point Energy.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 78.23% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $673.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CPG shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

NYSE:CPG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,178,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,465,290. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $5.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.28.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. 33.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crescent Point Energy (CPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.