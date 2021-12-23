Critical Survey: Danaos (NYSE:DAC) vs. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM)

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Danaos and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danaos 156.54% 18.59% 8.79% ZIM Integrated Shipping Services 38.27% 269.24% 72.43%

This table compares Danaos and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danaos $461.59 million 3.13 $153.55 million $45.19 1.55 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services $3.99 billion 1.55 $517.96 million $28.16 1.91

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has higher revenue and earnings than Danaos. Danaos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.7% of Danaos shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.4% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Danaos pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services pays an annual dividend of $10.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.6%. Danaos pays out 4.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services pays out 35.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Danaos has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Danaos and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Danaos 0 1 2 0 2.67 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services 1 2 3 0 2.33

Danaos presently has a consensus target price of $82.33, indicating a potential upside of 17.50%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a consensus target price of $57.60, indicating a potential upside of 7.35%. Given Danaos’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Danaos is more favorable than ZIM Integrated Shipping Services.

Summary

Danaos beats ZIM Integrated Shipping Services on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service. As of March 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 101 vessels with a global network of 69 weekly lines. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

