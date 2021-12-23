Critical Survey: Nicox (OTCMKTS:NICXF) vs. Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY)

Nicox (OTCMKTS:NICXF) and Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Get Nicox alerts:

Nicox has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Japan Tobacco has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Nicox and Japan Tobacco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nicox $16.47 million 5.99 -$20.67 million N/A N/A Japan Tobacco $19.61 billion 1.88 $2.92 billion $1.01 10.31

Japan Tobacco has higher revenue and earnings than Nicox.

Profitability

This table compares Nicox and Japan Tobacco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nicox N/A N/A N/A Japan Tobacco 17.18% 14.08% 7.08%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Japan Tobacco shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Nicox and Japan Tobacco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nicox 0 0 1 0 3.00 Japan Tobacco 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Japan Tobacco beats Nicox on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nicox Company Profile

Nicox SA is an ophthalmology company. The firm engages in developing solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. Its products include Zerviate and Vyzulta. The company was founded by Piero Del Soldato, Michele Garufi and Elizabeth Marie Robinson on February 15, 1996 and is headquartered in Sophia-Antipolis, France.

Japan Tobacco Company Profile

Japan Tobacco, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas. The International Tobacco segment manufactures and markets tobacco products worldwide. The Pharmaceutical segment develops, manufactures, and sells prescription drugs. The Processed Food segment offers processed food, bakery products and seasonings. The company was founded on April 1, 1985 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Nicox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.