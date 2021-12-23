CROAT (CROAT) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $77.00

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. CROAT has a market capitalization of $323,869.28 and approximately $77.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CROAT has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CROAT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CROAT alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000021 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 90,621,740 coins. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CROAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CROAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.