CropperFinance Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges (CRP)

CropperFinance (CURRENCY:CRP) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, CropperFinance has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar. One CropperFinance coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CropperFinance has a total market capitalization of $3.54 million and $3.60 million worth of CropperFinance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002024 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00056654 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005260 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

CropperFinance Profile

CRP is a coin. CropperFinance’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,131,000 coins. CropperFinance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Buying and Selling CropperFinance

