CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Holdings Trimmed by O Neil Global Advisors Inc.

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 75.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,572 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike accounts for 5.6% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $7,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 45.8% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $277,000. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $1.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $208.99. 42,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,535,899. The company has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.85 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.67 and a twelve month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.22, for a total transaction of $597,761.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total transaction of $14,117,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,780 shares of company stock valued at $37,387,754 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.