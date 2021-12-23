Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.35

Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$7.35 and last traded at C$7.35, with a volume of 6925 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.93.

Separately, ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Crown Capital Partners from C$6.00 to C$7.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.77 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.26. The stock has a market cap of C$61.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, mezzanine, bridge loans, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies. The firm also provides leveraged working capital loan and also invests in the form of royalties.

