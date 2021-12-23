Crust Shadow (CSM) Price Tops $0.0521 on Exchanges

Crust Shadow (CURRENCY:CSM) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Crust Shadow coin can now be bought for about $0.0521 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges. Crust Shadow has a market capitalization of $5.21 million and $4,729.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crust Shadow has traded up 136.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00005367 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00042846 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007068 BTC.

Crust Shadow Profile

Crust Shadow (CSM) is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

Crust Shadow Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Shadow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust Shadow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust Shadow using one of the exchanges listed above.

