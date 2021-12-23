CryptEx Price Up 0% Over Last 7 Days (CRX)

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. CryptEx has a market cap of $893,102.36 and $1,075.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CryptEx has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One CryptEx coin can currently be purchased for about $10.51 or 0.00020589 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,895.84 or 0.99730750 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00054971 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004919 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004971 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00031372 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $720.87 or 0.01412546 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003695 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001981 BTC.

CryptEx Coin Profile

CryptEx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

