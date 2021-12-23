CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) Trading Down 1.7% This Week

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 23rd. During the last seven days, CryptoBonusMiles has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoBonusMiles has a total market capitalization of $549,398.08 and $1,440.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00005289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00042653 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007027 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Profile

CBM is a coin. It was first traded on May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,401 coins. CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . CryptoBonusMiles’ official website is cryptobonusmiles.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

