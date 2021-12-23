Crypton (CRP) Price Hits $1.11

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Crypton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.11 or 0.00002188 BTC on popular exchanges. Crypton has a total market cap of $6.07 million and $37,508.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Crypton has traded 25% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001944 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00057329 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Crypton Profile

Crypton (CRP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 5,459,223 coins. Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crypton is u.is

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Buying and Selling Crypton

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

