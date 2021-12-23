CryptoTask (CTASK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $40,547.00

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One CryptoTask coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000505 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. CryptoTask has a total market capitalization of $328,946.96 and approximately $40,547.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00056278 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,919.71 or 0.08071324 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,428.23 or 0.99721650 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00073725 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00051199 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 47.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007236 BTC.

CryptoTask Profile

CryptoTask’s genesis date was January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,340,450 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask . CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

CryptoTask Coin Trading

