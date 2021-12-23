CryptoTask Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $52,907.00 (CTASK)

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 23rd. CryptoTask has a market cap of $347,779.94 and $52,907.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoTask coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000513 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CryptoTask has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CryptoTask alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00056618 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,076.12 or 0.07987187 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51,019.29 or 0.99972662 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00072502 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00053166 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 57.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007295 BTC.

About CryptoTask

CryptoTask’s genesis date was January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,329,299 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

CryptoTask Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoTask should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoTask using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoTask Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoTask and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.