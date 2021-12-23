CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.20

Shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.20 and traded as low as C$16.75. CT Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$16.89, with a volume of 87,018 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.66, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of C$3.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0699 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.71%.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

