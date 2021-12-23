Cue Health Inc (NASDAQ:HLTH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cue Health Inc (NASDAQ:HLTH) to report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cue Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.09. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Health will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cue Health.

NASDAQ HLTH traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $12.86. 15,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,488. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cue Health has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $22.55.

Cue Health Inc is a health technology company. It offers individuals, enterprises, government agencies and healthcare provides access to lab-quality diagnostic testing at home, at work or at the point-of-care, all in a device. Cue Health Inc is headquartered in San Diego.

